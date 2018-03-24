× Medical helicopter responds to injured hiker in Jump Off Canyon area near Ogden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews assisted by LifeFlight are responding to a hiker with a leg injury in the Jump Off Canyon area near North Ogden.

Sgt. Jeremy Rock of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they were called about the injured hiker around 6:15 p.m.

A 20-year-old man fell from some cliffs in the area and suffered a leg injury. It wasn’t immediately clear how far he fell.

Rock said they believe the man was hiking by himself when he fell, but said few details are available at this time.

Rock said the man is immobile because of the leg injury, and that combined with the rugged terrain means they’ve called in a LifeFlight helicopter to hoist the man out of the area.

Jump Off Canyon is a popular hiking trail in the North Ogden area.