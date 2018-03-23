Wanted with Scott McKane: Police seek suspects in robbery, theft and assault cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Police have caught criminals on camera, but they need additional help identifying and locating them. In this week's Wanted With Scott McKane, authorities are hoping the public can help out with info that can crack the following cases:

The Brigham City Police Department is seeking information on a suspect who allegedly burglarized a medical center on the morning of March 20. If you have any information that would help to identify this person, please contact Detective Sgt. Fertig at 435-734-6665.

Multiple police agencies are seeking a suspect who is wanted in connection with multiple robbery cases. He allegedly robbed a Key Bank in Layton, and two gas stations on March 18. The suspect can be seen in surveillance footage brandishing a gun and leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Individuals with information on the suspect are asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000

Plain City residents say two suspects were caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars and a white pickup truck Monday morning. The suspects can be seen creeping around a house, and hiding when a car passed by. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Weber County Sheriff at 801-778-6660.

Thanks to help from Fox 13 tipsters, the West Valley City Police Department has been able to identify a suspect who is wanted for stealing credit cards:

Police said Rachel Bryan was brought in for questioning, and charges are now being screened against her.