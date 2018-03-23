× U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in 17-year-old attempted murder case in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man wanted for attempted murder stemming from a 2001 case in West Jordan has been captured in California and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

A representative for West Jordan City Police said U.S. Marshals captured Siousi Matekitongo Potesio in Los Angeles.

Potesio is one of several men accused of severely beating another man at a party in West Jordan. The victim had been accused of sexually assaulting the girlfriend of one of the men attending the party.

“The people that were assaulting him continued to hit him and kick him as he was down and not with it at all, said Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police Department.

Holt said Potesio never went to court to answer to the charge of attempted murder, so an arrest warrant for attempted murder was issued.

Potesio is due in court next week.

“We’re dealing with an old case that’s 17 years old, but the arrest warrant was still active and he still needs to appear in court and take care of this case and this matter,” Holt said.

If convicted, Potesio faces five years to life in prison.