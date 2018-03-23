Two arrested in sexual solicitation investigation at Layton massage parlor

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police have arrested two women in connection with a sexual solicitation investigation at Blue Color Massage in Layton.

Jianfang Wang, 58, and Li Xu, 56, each face charges after police executed a search warrant at the massage parlor, at 1868 N Hill Field Rd., Ste. 105, on Thursday.

According to probable cause statements, an officer with Layton PD began investigating allegations of sexual solicitation in September.

“Over the course of several weeks, the Davis County Attorney’s Office, Layton City Police Department and the Layton City Attorney’s Office received several letters, from an unidentified person, stating that illegal sexual activity and prostitution was occurred at the Blue Color Massage,” the statements say.

A Layton officer who investigated the allegations said he conducted several traffic stops and interviews with men seen leaving the business, and some of those men admitted to paying for illegal sexual acts in exchange for money, according to the probable cause statements.

On January 26, Xu attempted to perform illegal sexual acts on an undercover officer in exchange for money,” the statements say.

The officer also said he observed Wang and Xu take cash to a Layton Wal-Mart store, where he said they exchanged the cash for money orders.

Xu faces three class B misdemeanor charges of sexual solicitation and one class A misdemeanor charge of license required for a massage practice.

Wang faces one class A misdemeanor charge of aiding prostitution and one class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful conduct at a massage practice.

In addition to those charges, Wang and Xu each face a third-degree felony charge of money laundering and a second-degree felony charge of pattern or unlawful activity.