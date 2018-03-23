Tips for a better night’s sleep

Getting adequate sleep can greatly impact your overall wellness and mood. Generally, adults 18-64 require about 7-9 hours of sleep. While teenagers need at least 8-10 hours of restful sleep each night.

So how can you get a better night’s sleep? USU Sleep Expert Cindy Nelson shares 7 tips on how to get a better night’s rest for a more productive tomorrow.

  • 1. Stick to a sleep schedule.
  • 2. Pay attention to what you eat and drink.
  • 3. Create a bedtime ritual.
  • 4. Get comfortable.
  • 5. Limit daytime naps.
  • 6. Include physical activity in your daily routine.
  • 7. Manage stress.

Incorporating these tips into your nighttime routine can help for a more restful sleep. For more information on wellness tips visit livewellutah.org 

Or for more information on Cindy Nelson visit http://Extension.usu.edu