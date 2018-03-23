Spring wardrobe ideas and tips

The days are getting longer and the snow is starting to melt away, that means it's time to start digging in the closet for your spring outfits. Blogger Amy Brana says layers and bright colors are a great way to start off your spring look. In the video above she shares her tip to getting the most out of this season's fashions. If you would like to follow Amy on Instagram CLICK HERE.