Revamp your spring look with these makeup tips

Spring has sprung which means it’s time to lay off the layers and enhance what you’ve been given. Here are five makeup tips from Bobbi Farnsworth to lighten up your look this spring.

Metallics are everything, sweep them on your eyes, lips, and cheeks for an instant radiant glow. Time to ditch the matte look because gloss is back, nothing says spring quite like a dewy gloss. Holographic highlighters are the perfect way to brighten up and enhance your radiance. Shadow lining your eyes can make a bold statement without overdoing the eye makeup.

