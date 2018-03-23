× Man faces felony charges after nearly running over two deputies in Weber County

HOOPER, Utah — A North Dakota man was booked into the Weber County Jail on felony charges of assault against an officer after police say he nearly ran over two deputies while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Robert Carter of North Dakota also faces charges for evading arrest and numerous drug and traffic-related offenses.

Police say things began Friday around 10 a.m. when a deputy made a traffic stop near 5100 West and 5400 South on a Honda Civic with no insurance.

The car stopped in the driveway of a home, and police say when the deputy told the driver he was getting a citation, the man reversed out of the driveway and nearly struck two deputies. Both deputies jumped out of the way as the suspect sped off.

Police located the car a short distance away, where the man had driven into the backyard of a home near 5650 South and 4525 West before fleeing on foot. Police set up a perimeter, and a nearby school, Freedom Elementary, was briefly placed on lockout.

A resident told deputies the man may be hiding under his barbecue grill cover in the back yard, and the suspect was located. He refused to give up and show his hands, and officers ultimately released a K9 to take him into custody, the sheriff’s office states.

Police say Carter was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bite wounds from the K9. Police say they located narcotics on Carter’s person while at the hospital.

After leaving the hospital, Carter was booked into the Weber County Jail on felony charges of assault against a police officer and evading. He also faces numerous charges for drug and traffic offenses.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office thanked several other agencies for their assistance with the response: Roy Police, Riverdale Police, Utah Highway Patrol and a Davis County K9 deputy.