Link: Meeting schedule, online feedback for Cottonwood Hall Redevelopment

See the information below for a list of open houses and public hearings regarding the redevelopment of the Cottonwood Mall Site. Click here for more information or here to leave online feedback.

Public Open House, March 27, 4-8 p.m., Holladay City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East

Opportunity to learn about the proposal and recent changes. Holladay City and Ivory/Woodbury representatives will be available to answer questions.

City Council public hearing #1, April 5, 6 p.m., Bonneville Junior High School auditorium, 5330 S. 1650 East

Public comment taken about the proposal. Speakers limited to three minutes each; written comments accepted at hearings or via website.

City Council public hearing #2, April 12, 6 p.m., Holladay City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East

Public comment taken about the proposal. Speakers limited to three minutes each; written comments accepted at hearings or via website.

Additional meetings may be scheduled, if needed.