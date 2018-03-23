Family of fallen officer reacts after some of Grunwald’s convictions overturned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The widow of a Utah County Sheriff’s sergeant killed in the line of duty has mixed emotions about a recent ruling by an appellate court.

Nannette Wride’s husband, Sgt. Cory Wride, was shot and killed in 2014. Meagan Grunwald was in the car when her boyfriend pulled the trigger, and she was convicted of murder in 2015 and is serving a sentence of 25 years to life.

Prosecutors alleged Grunwald drove the car during a high-speed chase, when another deputy was shot and injured.

The Utah Court of Appeals upheld convictions for murder and robbery, but overturned five other guilty verdicts — including attempted murder for the shooting of Deputy Greg Sherwood.

“It’s not justice, it's not,” Nannette Wride said.

While she is pleased her fallen husband’s murder trial won’t be litigated once again, she’s disappointed by the prospect of a new trial for the other charges.

She plans to support Deputy Sherwood if this heads back to court.

“I don’t want them to feel like they are going through this by themselves,” Wride said. “They were impacted by that day—by my husband’s death. That’s why they were out there doing what they were doing. It would be horrible if I didn’t.”

The court ruled the jury didn’t receive proper instructions regarding Utah’s laws on accomplice liability.

Prosecutors will consult with the families of the victims about pursuing a new trial. While she can’t speak for the other deputy who was shot, Wride believes it is important for justice to be served for each and every charge.

“If the shoe were on the other foot and I was looking at having to relive the trial to get justice for Cory — dang right I would. I would push all the way,” Wride said.

This whole appeals process has taken an emotional toll on Wride and her family as they try to heal.

“You don’t know what it’s like to have your family completely ripped apart and not know how to heal them,” Wride said.

This ruling brings back all of the horrible memories.

“Things like this pop up, it's right there in my face," Wride said. "I would lie if I didn’t tell you, I have sleepless nights and endless tears over it."

While the grief will never go away, she manages to find peace knowing the woman responsible for her husband’s murder has been brought to justice and won't be out of prison any time soon.

“All I can do is pray that she does something good with her life because she is still young," Wride said. "I would love for her to do something good within those bars."