West Jordan Animal Control officers help guide escaped cattle home

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Animal Control officers in West Jordan helped round up some escaped cattle Wednesday.

West Jordan Animal Shelter posted a video showing officer’s efforts to lead the cows to safety.

Officer Dan Eatchel of West Jordan Animal Control said they were called just before noon Wednesday about the escaped cows.

Eatchel said the cows broke a latch on a gate and broke down a panel before strolling over to a patch of green grass for a snack.

A neighbor called police, and animal control officers responded and put together a makeshift fence to guide the cows back home.

There were no injuries reported.