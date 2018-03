Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Warriors held their first press conference on Thursday, unveiling uniforms and selling fans on an activity that is the fastest growing sport in America.

The Warriors are one of eight teams in the brand new Major League Rugby, and they will begin their season at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 30th. Morgan Vance was there to talk with team management and the players in anticipation of pro rugby arriving here in Utah.

