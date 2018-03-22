× Utah basketball team headed to NIT semifinals in NYC

Sedrick Barefield scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers in overtime in Utah’s 67-58 win over Saint Mary’s to advance the Utes to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

David Collette scored eight points in the first half, but missed the entire second half with a back injury.

Other players stepped up down the stretch. Tyler Rawson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and Justin Bibbins added 10 points.

Utah will play Western Kentucky on Tuesday.