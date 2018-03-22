Utah Adventure: Spring ‘Egg’stravaganzas at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Easter and other spring celebrations right around the corner, some of Utah's State Parks are hosting events that are sure to 'egg' you on out the door and into an adventure. See what fun adventures await you below!

Early Bird Egg Hunt at Willard Bay State Park

Meet at Eagle Beach on Saturday, March 24 at noon for the state park's annual Early Bird Egg Hunt! Children must be at least 12 years old or younger to participate. Arrive a little early to be divided into age groups: 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Park entrance fees apply and annual passes are accepted.

East Canyon Eggstravaganza

It's back and better than ever! Last year, there were thousands of eggs and you can expect the same this year along with egg hunts and fun activities for the kids.

Spring Festival at Fremont Indian State Park

Spring is about more than just Easter, so head on over to Fremon Indian State Park for a Spring Festival! Learn how the Fremont and Paiute people celebrated spring and enjoy some modern-day activities. Festivities will be going on at the park from 10 am to 2 pm. There will also be an egg hunt at 1 pm for ages 12 and younger with two age groups.

Learn more about these events, as well as additional events happening at State Parks across the state by visiting www.stateparks.utah.gov and clicking on the Calendar.