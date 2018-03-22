‘Shelter in place’ lifted at Granite District schools after police incident nearby

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The “shelter in place” protocol has been lifted at two schools in the Granite School District after a police incident in the area Thursday.
The district said Granger High School and West Lake STEM were under the protocol as a precaution.
The incident was not on campus but close enough that the schools took precautions, according to the Granite School District.
Classes continued as planned.
Officials have not confirmed details about the police incident at this time.
