‘Shelter in place’ lifted at Granite District schools after police incident nearby

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The “shelter in place” protocol has been lifted at two schools in the Granite School District after a police incident in the area Thursday.

The district said Granger High School and West Lake STEM were under the protocol as a precaution.

The incident was not on campus but close enough that the schools took precautions, according to the Granite School District.

Classes continued as planned.

Officials have not confirmed details about the police incident at this time.

UPDATE: The protocols at @GrangerHS and @westlakestem have been lifted. School is proceeding as normal. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to keep kids safe. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 22, 2018

@GrangerHS and @westlakestem on a “Shelter in Place,” protocol due to an incident in the neighboring area. School is proceeding as normal but patrons and students will not be allowed on or off campus until the protocol is lifted. pic.twitter.com/0t0iGmIhUN — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 22, 2018