The link between healthy and happy employees and higher performing schools

Medical and educational experts know there`s a connection between student health and student achievement. Children who have access to nutritious meals and daily exercise do better in school. But what if healthy schools really start with healthy school employees? That`s the idea behind a workplace wellness program at Canyons School District, which believes healthy employees make for happier employees and higher performing schools.

Canyons School District believes that there's a direct link between the well-being of their teachers and the academic performance of their students. The reason why is because a healthy school workplace helps recruit and retain teachers and staff, reduces their stress, boosts job satisfaction and supports them in performing at their best.

Teachers are influential role models for students and that it's important for them to model healthy behaviors. When schools inspire teachers, students and staff to be at their physical and emotional best, learning thrives. Watch the video above to see how Canyon's School District has become successful in their holistic approach to promoting healthy living.

