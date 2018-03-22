Recipe: Taco Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had Tessa Acker with Fit 2 Recover on to show us how to make some healthy and filling Taco Cups! Fit 2 Recover is an organization which strives to provide people in recovery from drug or alcohol addictions with a safe place to connect with others through the foundation of four pillars: exercise, community service, creative expression and nutrition.

Taco Cups

Ingredients:

1/2-1 lb lean ground turkey browned and drained

1 cup cooked green or brown lentils (canned is ok, too)

1 pack low-sodium taco seasoning

1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes, drained slightly

1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (or Mexican blend)

24 wonton wrappers

lettuce, tomato, salsa to top

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Generously coat a standard size muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil on the skillet and add ground turkey. Cook until no longer pink. Combine cooked turkey, cooked lentils, taco seasoning, and tomatoes in a bowl and stir to combine. Line each cup of the prepared muffin tin with 2 wonton wrappers (overlap them with opposite corners sticking out, like a star). Fill taco cups about 3/4 full. Top with cheese. Bake at 375 for 11-13 minutes until cups are heated through and edges are golden. Allow to cool and top with lettuce, tomato, and salsa if desired.

For more of Fit 2 Recover, visit www.fit2recover.org