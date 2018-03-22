Recipe: Mussels with Lavender, Herb de Provence Courtons and Red-veined Sorrel

Owner and chef Jen Gilroy of Meditrina joined us today to show us how to make a seafood delicacy! Check out the recipe below!
Mussels with Lavender, Herb de Provence Croutons, and Red-veined Sorrel
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Mussels
- ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Garlic
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Shallot
- 1 cup White Wine
- 4 ounces Lavender Butter
- 2 cups Herb de Provence Croutons
- 8 grams Red-veined Sorrel
Directions:
- Add mussel, garlic, shallot, olive oil and salt and pepper in a saute pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook until garlic and shallots begin to brown and the mussels begin to open.
- Deglaze pan with the white wine.
- Add the lavender butter and continue cooking until all mussels are open.
- Transfer to large serving bowl.
- Top with herbs de Provence croutons and red-veined sorrel.
