Recipe: Mussels with Lavender, Herb de Provence Courtons and Red-veined Sorrel

Posted 3:25 pm, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, March 22, 2018

Owner and chef Jen Gilroy of Meditrina joined us today to show us how to make a seafood delicacy! Check out the recipe below!

Mussels with Lavender, Herb de Provence Croutons, and Red-veined Sorrel

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Mussels
  • ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Shallot
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 4 ounces Lavender Butter
  • 2 cups Herb de Provence Croutons
  • 8 grams Red-veined Sorrel

Directions:

  1. Add mussel, garlic, shallot, olive oil and salt and pepper in a saute pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Cook until garlic and shallots begin to brown and the mussels begin to open.
  3. Deglaze pan with the white wine.
  4. Add the lavender butter and continue cooking until all mussels are open.
  5. Transfer to large serving bowl.
  6. Top with herbs de Provence croutons and red-veined sorrel.

Visit www.meditrinaslc.com for more information!