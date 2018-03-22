Warning: Daytime burglaries spike in Liberty Wells, Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City officers are warning residents in the Liberty Wells and Sugar House areas to be on the lookout.

Officers said they have noticed a spike in daytime burglaries.

Residents have reported 27 incidents in just 20 days, with a high of six in just one day on March 20.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the burglaries are happening between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The report states the suspects are breaking into the homes through windows, kicking in doors and going through dog doors.

Police are urging residents to keep home and car doors locked, to turn on alarm systems and to secure valuables.

Authorities said they would like to speak with anyone who has noticed suspicious activity.