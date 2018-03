Asian Meatball Ramen Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef1 egg1/2 cup panko bread crumbs1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon dried ginger1 tablespoon Sriracha (optional)2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided3 tablespoons canola oil1 tablespoon fresh ginger, diced2 large garlic cloves, diced1 cup low sodium beef broth1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce1/4 cup brown sugar3 teaspoons hoisin sauce1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce3 (3 oz.) packages instant ramen noodles3 green onions, chopped1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)Sesame seeds, for garnishSalt and Pepper, to tasteIn a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, egg, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, dried ginger, Sriracha, if using, and half of the sesame oil, salt and pepper. Mix together. Form the mixture into small balls.Bring a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil. Cook the meatballs on each side for approximately 2 minutes per side. Remove meatballs from the skillet and place on a plate. Cover with tinfoil.In the same skillet up to medium heat, add the remaining teaspoon of sesame oil. Saute the ginger and garlic for 1 minute. Add beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, hoisin and chili garlic sauce. Mix together; continue cooking for 4-5 minutes. Return meatballs to skillet and cover skillet with a lid. Cook another 8-10 minutes or until meatballs are fully cooked through.Add ramen noodles to a large pot of boiling water. (Note: Do not add flavor packet, if the package contains one.) Cook ramen according to package instructions. Drain. Add cooked noodles to skillet. Mix well to fully coat noodles with sauce. To serve, place desired amount of noodles and meatballs in a bowl. Garnish each serving with green onion, cilantro, if using, and sesame seeds.Sponsor: Utah Beef Council