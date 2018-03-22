Asian Meatball Ramen Bowls

1 lb. ground beef
1 egg
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried ginger
1 tablespoon Sriracha (optional)
2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, diced
2 large garlic cloves, diced
1 cup low sodium beef broth
1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 teaspoons hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce
3 (3 oz.) packages instant ramen noodles
3 green onions, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)
Sesame seeds, for garnish
Salt and Pepper, to tasteIn a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, egg, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, dried ginger, Sriracha, if using, and half of the sesame oil, salt and pepper. Mix together. Form the mixture into small balls.
Bring a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil. Cook the meatballs on each side for approximately 2 minutes per side. Remove meatballs from the skillet and place on a plate. Cover with tinfoil.
In the same skillet up to medium heat, add the remaining teaspoon of sesame oil. Saute the ginger and garlic for 1 minute. Add beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, hoisin and chili garlic sauce. Mix together; continue cooking for 4-5 minutes. Return meatballs to skillet and cover skillet with a lid. Cook another 8-10 minutes or until meatballs are fully cooked through.
Add ramen noodles to a large pot of boiling water. (Note: Do not add flavor packet, if the package contains one.) Cook ramen according to package instructions. Drain. Add cooked noodles to skillet. Mix well to fully coat noodles with sauce. To serve, place desired amount of noodles and meatballs in a bowl. Garnish each serving with green onion, cilantro, if using, and sesame seeds.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council