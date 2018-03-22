× $2,000 reward for info after pregnant elk poached in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a pregnant elk was poached in Zion National Park.

The National Park Service and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking for the public’s help with information about the poaching reported back on Jan. 20.

The remains were found in Lee Valley off Kolob Terrace Road in Zion National Park.

Authorities said anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at (888) 653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

You can also submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/isb.