Suspect in South Jordan baseball bat attack arrested in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a witness in a restaurant parking lot earlier this month was arrested Wednesday.

Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Salvador Valdez was arrested at a home in Kearns.

Pennington said the arrest came after a tip led officers to the home. No further details about the arrest were immediately available.

Earlier in the week, police offered a $1,000 reward for information that lead to the arrest of Valdez. Pennington said that reward would go to the people who called in the tip.

The man is accused of wielding a baseball bat as he attacked his ex-girlfriend and a witness in the parking lot of a Sizzler in South Jordan on March 9.

