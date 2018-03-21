Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strawberry Rhubarb Almond Cake

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pan

3/4 cup granulated sugar, plus more for pan

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup blanched almonds

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp kosher salt

½ Tbsp vanilla paste or extract

2 large eggs

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 lb rhubarb stalks, trimmed and chopped into 2” pieces

1 qt strawberries, hulled and halved or quartered

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

3 Tbsp turbinado (raw) sugar

Sweetened whipped cream

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8” by 11” tart pan with a removable bottom and sprinkle with sugar, tapping out excess and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add flour, almonds, baking powder and salt and pulse until finely ground and sandy in texture.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add 1 cup butter and granulated sugar and beat until creamy, about 2 min. Scrape down the sides, add the vanilla and mix on low speed to combine. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat on high until lighter in color, about 3 min. Add half the dry ingredients and mix on low to combine. Add the yogurt and mix on low speed to blend. Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix on low just until the flour disappears. Add the rhubarb, strawberries and thyme and, using a spatula, fold until combined.

Transfer batter to the prepared pan, sprinkle with turbinado sugar and bake until golden brown, 1 hour 10 min. to 1 hour 20 min. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 min. prior to removing cake from pan. Serve with whipped cream.