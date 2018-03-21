Injured man rescued after spending night in slot canyon in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A man who broke his leg in a fall spent the night in a slot canyon in Emery County before he was rescued Wednesday morning.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old man from Nephi was rescued Wednesday morning.

Police were notified about the missing man after his father called dispatch shortly after midnight and reported he had last heard from his son around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when his son said he was heading out to Ding & Dang Canyons.

Searchers found the man’s vehicle at the trail head just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Personnel from the sheriff’s department, Goblin Valley State Park and Green River Ambulance all responded along with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The man was found about two miles from the trail head, and he was carried in a rescue basket to a place in the canyon where he could be hoisted out via helicopter. The man was taken from the canyon to a hospital.

“Not only did rescue personnel respond during the middle of the night, but they also waded through very cold water in the slot canyon, which was chest deep at times,” Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk stated. “The skills of the helicopter crew were incredible as they hovered in a very tight section of the canyon to hoist the injured man out. Another successful rescue in Emery County thanks to these highly skilled, selfless responders and multiple agencies working together.”

Crews say this was very technical rescue due to the wilderness terrain in the area, and it took crews about 9 hours to locate and retrieve the man.