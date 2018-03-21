× Group arrested after fight in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police have five suspects in custody after a fight where someone pulled a gun.

Officers responded to a call about a fight involving a weapon near 7800 S. and Old Bingham Highway at midnight.

Police found a car matching the description with five men and a gun inside.

As authorities were taking the men into custody, one ran.

“We searched that area for quite a while with some K-9s and were eventually able to find that fifth suspect and take him into custody as well,” West Jordan Police Lt. Jeremy Robertson said.

The five men could face charges for resisting arrest, running from police and brandishing a weapon.