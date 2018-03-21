Funding Your Future: Organizing your finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you are doing Spring cleaning to get your home in order, it’s a great time to make sure your finances are tidied up as well. Financial expert Rachel Langlois of Cyprus Credit Union Shares some tips for what to keep and what to toss when organizing your finances.

Organize Documents

1 in 4 have lost or forgotten about important financial documents

Only 40% could locate them at a moment's notice

What to shred:

Documents with personal identifiers, such as Social Security or account numbers

Utility bills

CC statements & Receipts (unless needed for warranty)

Brokerage statements (unless needed for tax purposes)

Paycheck stubs after one year

Supporting tax documents older than 7 years (IRS has 3 years to audit)

What to keep:

Tax Documents = 7 years

Keep in one place, scan for digital copy

Keep loan & insurance policies as long as valid

Receipts for capital home improvements (until you sell the home)

Receipts for large purchases, for insurance

Update Documents

Estate planning: wills, trusts, the power of attorney

Update beneficiaries

Take a video of home possessions

Review Accounts

Credit Report: free from www.annualcreditreport.com

Consolidate unused accounts

Roll over old 401(k)s

CyprusCU.com