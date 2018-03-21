× Celine Dion cancels Vegas shows due to ear issues

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Unlike her heart, three weeks of Celine Dion’s Las Vegas shows won’t go on.

The singer is postponing her March and April concert dates due to a middle ear condition known as Patulous Eustachian tube, “which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” according to an announcement about the canceled shows.

She is set to undergo a “minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” the announcement added.

Dion’s shows from March 27 to April 18 have been canceled. She is set to return to the stage at The Coloseeum at Caesars Palace on May 22.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens,” Dion said in a statement. “I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Dion has been dealing with her ear condition for the past 12-18 months, the statement said. She had been treating it with ear drop medications but those “have no longer been working to treat the condition.”

Ticket holders for the canceled shows will receive refunds.