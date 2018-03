BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police in Brigham City need your help identifying a suspect who burglarized a medical clinic Tuesday morning.

Police say the crime occurred Tuesday morning at 5 West and 200 North.

Photos from surveillance cameras show the suspect arriving on a small BMX-style bicycle. He was wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or with information about the crime to call Det. Sgt. Fertig at 435-734-6665.