What’s Going Around: Brain Injury Awareness Month

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and shocking statistics show that nearly two million Americans every year sustain traumatic brain injury, also known as TBI.

Falls are the largest cause of TBI in children ages zero to four and adults 75 and older. Glenn Lanham, the Executive Director for the Brain Injury Alliance of Utah was here to inform us how to look out for warning signs of TBI, determine how they occur and how patients and caregivers can find available help and support.

Watch the video above to find out more from Glenn on traumatic brain injuries.