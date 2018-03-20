UHP trooper spins out wrong-way driver on SR-89 in Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah - A driver is in the Davis County jail after a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper overnight.

Witnesses called to report a driver going the wrong way on SR-89 near Legacy Parkway just before 11 p.m.

Troopers found the suspect driving north in the southbound lanes.

UHP said Trooper Jon Stanford forced the suspect to spin out, ending the incident.

The trooper's car hit the cement barrier on the highway; he went to the hospital with a knee injury.

Davis County Sheriff's Deputies booked Brad Shay Blackner on suspicion of DUI.