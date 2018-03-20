Two suspects sought in West Point forged check case

WEST POINT, Utah – Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly passed stolen and forged checks at a Smith’s Marketplace in West Point on March 1.

According to a post made by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected offenders are Sabrina Samora and Leo Flores.

Sheriff’s officials posted surveillance footage of both suspects at a fueling station:

According to the sheriff’s office, both individuals are believed to be somewhere in North Davis or Weber County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Valencia with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4130.