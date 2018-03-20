Recipe: Meyer Lemon Cookie Cups with Blackberry Buttercream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing quite says 'Hello' to spring like these Lemon Cookie Cups by Ruthie from Cooking with Ruthie do! Check out the recipe below!

Meyer Lemon Cookie Cups with Blackberry Buttercream

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup salted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature

2 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon Meyer lemon zest (approx 1)

1 teaspoon Meyer lemon juice

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Blackberry Buttercream

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup salted butter, room temperature

2 tablespoon half and half

2 tablespoons Meyer lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Meyer lemon zest

7-8 fresh blackberries

Directions:

Dough:

In large mixing bowl cream butter, add sugar, and mix until light and fluffy. (approx 5-6 minutes) Add eggs one at a time and mix 2-3 minutes; scraping bowl with each addition. Add sour cream, meyer lemon zest and juice; mix to incorporate. In a separate bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and sea salt. Add all at once to liquid ingredients and mix until almost combined. (do not over-mix) Place in container with an airtight lid and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat Wilton mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Using a small cookie scoop and place 1 scoop (approx 1 1/2 teaspoons) into each muffin cup. Bake for 6 minutes or until edge is very lightly browned. Allow to rest in pan for 2 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on cooling rack.

Frosting: