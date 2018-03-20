× Police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Sandy sexual assault case

SANDY, Utah – Sandy police stated that they had arrested a 15-year-old suspect in a sexual assault case where a man pulled a woman off a walking trail Monday afternoon.

The identity of the suspect was withheld because he is a juvenile.

Sandy Police said the juvenile is suspected of committing multiple offenses:

“A fifteen year old male has been arrested, and booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center, on suspicion of Aggravated Kidnapping (Felony 1) , Aggravated

Sexual Assault (Felony 1), 2 counts of Aggravated Assault (Felony 1), Aggravated Robbery (Felony 1), 2 counts of Forcible Sodomy (Felony 1) and 2 counts of

Obstruction (Felony 2).”

Police said the arrest was made following tips from the public, and “diligent investigative police work by Sandy Detectives.”

The case will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for the determination of formal charges.