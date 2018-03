SALT LAKE CITY — New fireworks restrictions are coming under a new bill Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed into law.

The governor signed House Bill 38 on Tuesday. It expands some areas where fireworks can be restricted, and also limits the days they can be set off. Under the new law, fireworks are allowed to be set off from July 2-5 and from July 22-25.

The bill was run in response to last summer’s fires sparked by personal fireworks.