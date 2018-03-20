Man accused of biting woman’s face, spraying WD-40 up her nose in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police arrested a man Sunday after he was accused of violating a protective order and assaulting a woman at a West Jordan home.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim told police 37-year-old Marc David Newton abused her all weekend.

“The victim stated [Newton] arrived on Friday and was allowed in the house. On Friday night, they began to drink alcohol. [Newton] left the house to buy more alcohol. When he returned, the victim had locked him out. The victim stated [Newton] had kicked in the door and she called 911. When the call for service was answered, the victim stated it was a misdial,” a statement of probable cause said.

On Sunday, dispatch received another 9-1-1 call from the home, and the victim told the dispatcher a man was trying to kill her.

“Units arrived on scene and observed the male chasing the female across the street. Neither party had clothes on from the waste (sic) down. We made contact and took the male into custody and attended to the female and her injuries,” the statement said.

Police said the woman had bruises all over her body, and she reported Newton had bitten her on the face, sprayed WD-40 up her nose and urinated on her.

Newton waived his Miranda right and admitted to biting the woman and damaging the door, the probable cause statement said.

Newton faces two third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor charge of intoxication and a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protective order.