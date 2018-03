× Helping deal with stress using herbal remedies.

SALT LAKE CITY – Stress affects everyone in different ways. Many wonder if a bottle of prescription pills is really the answer when trying to cope with everyday stress.

Fox 13 spoke with David Foreman, an herbal pharmacist, Tuesday on how different herbs and supplements can help in dealing with stress.

For tips and herbal remedies, watch the video from Fox 13’s Live at Four: