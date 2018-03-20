Get yourself summer body ready and become a new you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is right around the corner and time for getting yourself swimsuit ready is running short. Luckily, with Skinny Utah you can lose 20 pounds in just 40 days. Not only that, but you'll be a healthier and happier you for those summer days.

The success stories of previous Skinny Utah clients is taking Utah by storm, which is why they're opening up brand new locations in Draper and America Fork. They're making it more convenient for anyone along the Wasatch front to take advantage of their proven program. Now, anyone who would like to lose 20 pounds within 40 days can stop by any one of their offices with ease.

Skinny Utah works differently than other weight-loss programs because it's customized to the individual, 100 percent natural and gimmick-free. Clients eat real food that they can get at the grocery store. There's no meal replacements, shakes or pills mandatory for it to work, and there's also never any hidden monthly fees or charges. People actually see results quickly with Skinny Utah which makes it easy for them to keep coming back.

If you're interested in learning more about Skinny Utah, it's easy: just go to their website. Everything that you'll need in order to learn more about their program is right on their website and it's FREE to schedule a consultation, which is the first step of their program.

As part of their grand opening, you can book a consultation for FREE but make sure you book it quickly because there are limited days and times. You'll get a complete body composition analysis (which normally runs at a $99 value) and they'll show you how to get your figure back. If you're a mom, you could get special prices for the "30 Baby Fat Program" as part of their grand opening specials as well! There's also some amazing deals for couples, so bring a spouse, friend or partner with you and you can both lose 20 pounds or more and save money together!

Go to www.skinnyutah.com to learn more and schedule your free consultation. Get ready to get that summer body of your dreams and become a healthier and happier you.