Böhme’s 70s inspired fashion looks you’ll want this spring

Today marks the first official day of spring which means spring fashion is here!

Jordyn Olsen of Böhme has the intel on spring fashion and this year it's all about the 70s! The first look Jordyn brought us was a striped off-the-shoulder jumper. Pried with Böhme's new clogged heels and it's the perfect 70s spring look!

The second must-have look for spring is a wrap dress It looks elegant and sophisticated while remaining super comfortable and stretchy. It's the perfect go-to dress necessary for spring. The wrap dress is available at Böhme in six gorgeous different colors, perfect for all ages and sizes.

Finishing up the spring looks was the perfect white dress. This is a spring staple because it is a great graduation dress that will go with any gown color! It can also be dressed up or down to your liking! Pair with a pair of Böhme's black sporty heels for a sporty-spring look!

Now is the best time to stock up on all your summer swimming suits so don't miss Böhme's swim sale going on right now. They have select swimwear that is 30 percent off.

Also, make sure to mark your calendars because you won't want to miss their semi-annual Girls Night Out event on March 31st from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. There will be free giveaways and special discounts ALL NIGHT LONG.

To shop and for more information, visit www.bohme.com