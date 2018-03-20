10th Circuit Court weighs in on Utah GOP civil war, upholds signature-gathering

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court has upheld a controversial provision that allows political candidates to gather signatures to get on the ballot.

In a 2-1 ruling made public on Tuesday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to disturb a lower court ruling over Senate Bill 54, the “Count My Vote compromise law.”

“States must have flexibility to enact reasonable, common-sense regulations designed to provide order and legitimacy to the electoral process. SB54, as modified in the First Lawsuit, strikes an appropriate balance between protecting the interests of the state in managing elections and allowing the URP and all other political associations and individuals across Utah to express their preferences and values in a democratic fashion and to form associations as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. Not only does this balance not offend our Constitution, it is at its very essence,” the judges wrote.

SB54 was crafted as a compromise between backers of the Count My Vote ballot initiative that sought to end the caucus/convention system the Utah GOP prefers and members of the Utah State Legislature. It carved a dual-path for candidates to get on the ballot through either signature gathering or caucus/convention.

When it was singed into law, the Utah GOP sued Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, arguing that the law violated their First Amendment right to free association. The lawsuit has sparked a civil war in Utah’s dominant political party, pitting Republican against Republican, driving the party deep into debt and intraparty maneuvering for control between caucus/convention supporters and those who supported the compromise. Most recently, a faction of the Utah GOP passed a bylaw change that would threaten to kick out candidates in certain congressional districts who signature-gathered (party leadership says it’s going to ignore that).

There’s also dueling ballot initiatives over it. Count My Vote is back, seeking to get on the ballot to preserve the existing dual-path, and the rival Keep My Voice is also seeking to get before voters in November to end signature-gathering. Most recently, a vocal Keep My Voice supporter accused a state senator and supporter of SB54 of an extortion attempt.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as info becomes available.

