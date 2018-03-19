Ways to ‘declutter’ your retirement savings this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - For many, the beginning of spring means it's time for spring cleaning.

That doesn't just mean cleaning house. Spring can also be a good time to clean up retirement savings.

Fox 13 talked to Gary Gygi with Gygi Capitol Management for tips and tricks on how to organize and declutter retirement savings plans.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals born from 1957 to 1964 held an average of 11.9 jobs from ages 18 and 50. That could mean that many people may have multiple retirement funds from different jobs.

"In many instances, it's the same type of fund held over and over and over again," Gygi said.

Gygi stated that despite the fact that it may seem like a way to diversify accounts, having multiple retirement funds may not be beneficial.

"In many instances, the fees are different in probably each individual account," Gygi said. "Sometimes the fees may be greater in certain accounts."

For more information on how to declutter your retirement savings, watch Fox 13's Max Roth speak with Gygi in the video above.