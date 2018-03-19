Study: About 30 percent of high school students have tried e-cigs, alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A massive survey of Utah students shows many of them are drinking and smoking e-cigs.

The survey, called the Prevention Needs Assessment, includes responses from more than fifty thousand Utah students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12.

Among the results, about thirty percent of Utah High School students have tried alcohol, with the same percentage reporting they've tried e-cigarettes, a practice commonly called vaping.

The survey also includes extensive questions about mental health and students' relationships with peers, parents and other adults.

The findings consistently show parents are the most significant role models and confidants in the lives of the majority of Utah students.

For a look at the report, click here.