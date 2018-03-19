Shelter in place lifted after SLC burglary incident

SALT LAKE CITY – Police released a shelter in place following a “burglary incident” at 850 W. 100 S. Monday afternoon.

According to Detective Keith Horrocks with the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were notified by a resident that their home was being burglarized and they had been threatened with a firearm.

“The suspect approached their home, pointed a gun at them,” Horrocks said. “That resident fled their address and called police. We responded and set up containment at that address.”

After setting up a containment, police entered the home they believed the suspect was in but were not able to locate them.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“To my understanding, no shots have been fired,” Horrocks stated.

