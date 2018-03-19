× Police investigate deadly stabbing in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE – Police are investigating a stabbing in South Salt Lake after a 65-year-old man died following a fight with his son.

According to Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department, the incident occurred near 2700 S. 300 E. Monday at around 6:32 p.m.

Keller stated that the victim and his 38-year-old son were in an argument when the father was fatally stabbed.

The son called police after the incident occurred, and was taken into custody.

Details regarding what sparked the argument were unknown at the time of this report.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will post updates as they become available.