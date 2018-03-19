Headed to a job fair? Simple tips on how to stand out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Graduation is getting close for Utah's college seniors and a lot of Utah's top employers are headed to job fairs to try and recruit the best and brightest among the class of 2018. Bryan Kessinger, a program specialist with Utah's Department of Workforce Services says right now the state is a job seekers market. Utahs low unemployment rate is making it hard for employers to find qualified applicants to fill new positions. He says the benefits of a job fair is that you get to meet face to face with future employers and ask questions you might not be able to online. Below are his tips for making a good first impression when you meet with recruiters at a job fair.

Before

Research the employers that will be at the job fair beforehand. Know what companies you are interested in, and tailor your resume to fit what they are looking for.

Bring copies of your resume to give to employers.

Treat a job fair like an interview by dressing professionally. You want to make a good impression, so make sure you are well groomed and ready to meet with employers.

During

Be respectful of the employer’s time when talking to them. There will be plenty of other people who want to talk to employers, so don’t take too much of their time. Prepare a 30-second elevator second pitch, and be ready to move on after you finish.

Focus on what you can do for an employer. It’s not just about you, it’s also about the employer. Focus on how you can help them to be successful by highlighting your relevant skills and experience.

After

Get a business card from the representatives you talk with, and then send a follow up email and attach your resume to let them know you are still interested.

Here are two upcoming job fairs in Utah.

For veterans and family members of veterans, there will be a Veterans Career and Benefits Fair March 20th at the Mountain America Expo Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Sandy.

The Utah Valley Job Fair, which is the biggest community job fair in the state, is this Wednesday, March 21st, at the Utah Valley Convention Center from noon to 3:00 p.m. in Provo.

There are more job fairs in other parts of the state, and you can find those at jobs.utah.gov.