× Crews respond to crash on 1-80 near 3200 W.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) stated that a crash had occurred Monday afternoon on westbound I-80 near 3200 W.

According to a tweet made by UDOT at 2:35 p.m. Monday, the accident occurred on the right shoulder of the interstate:

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 117 (3200 W) Salt Lake Co.

Right Shoulder — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 19, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the accident were unknown at the time of this report.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Details will be posted as they are made available.