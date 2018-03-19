× Centerville gas leak evacuates apartments, closes roads

CENTERVILLE, Utah – Authorities evacuated the Legacy Crossing apartments as a precaution after a gas leak in Centerville.

South Davis Metro Fire Authority said the leak was near the complex at 200 N. 1100 W.

According to Chief Paul Child with the Centerville Police Department, the leak affected apartments in the A and B buildings of the complex.

Dominion Energy was called to the apartments to investigate an odor of gas, Child said. The company found a dangerous level of gas in the ground around building B and asked that two buildings be evacuated.

Soon after the evacuation, Legacy Crossing Blvd was ordered to be closed by Dominion Energy.

“A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Megaplex Theaters in a conference room, the theater and area businesses remained open,” Child said in a press release.

Davis County Animal Control responded to assist residents with animals in their apartments.

“At this time Dominion Energy crews are working to resolve the situation and we will use Twitter and Facebook messaging to inform residents when it is safe to return to their apartments,” Child wrote.

Due to a natural gas leak we are evacuating the legacy apt complex at 200 north 1100 west in Centerville. Gas company is on site working on the leak, no known location, gas in the ground. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) March 19, 2018