Utah Mule Deer Foundation improves the habitat for wildlife in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah - Members of the Weber-Davis chapter of the Utah Mule Deer Foundation spent Saturday improving the habitat for wildlife.

Working with the Division of Wildlife Services, they planted new forage in Middle Fork Canyon.

They planted Bitter Brush, Service Berries and Sage Brush. Seeds for the plants were purchased from proceeds of a fundraiser that's been going on for the past couple of years.

"We fed deer here in '08, we fed deer here last year in '17," Mike Laughter with the Mule Deer Foundation said. "And for so long we talked about doing something to enhance our winter range."

The foundation hosts year-round conservation projects to help protect deer, and since November, the group has planted over 6,500 plants, all chosen to provide roughage that is very important in a deer's diet.