The Jazz Move Up Two Spots in the West

SALT LAKE CITY – The hottest team in the NBA since late January, the Jazz remained that way, though this time the victory was hard to come by.

Utah got 28 points from their Rookie of the Year candidate, Donovan Mitchell and held off a scrappy Sacramento King’s squad 103-97 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Jazz raced out to a 9-point lead in the opening quarter but quickly saw that lead disappear by early in the second quarter.

Utah and Sacramento would swap leads back and forth all the way until the end when De’Aaron Fox missed a shot for the Kings that would have put the road team up by two in the final minute.

Ricky Rubio would quickly push the other way and feed Joe Ingles who was fouled on his way to the bucket.

Ingles and the Jazz would connect on all their free throws down the stretch to save the victory.

It’s their 22nd win in their last 24 games. Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Utah who moves up to 5th place in the Western Conference after the Pelicans and Timberwolves lost on Saturday.

The Jazz will next host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.