WEST JORDAN, Utah – Two people in cars exchanged gunfire in West Jordan just a little past midnight Sunday morning.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Jason Holt said the shooting took place in front of a home near 5500 W. Shadberry Circle.

Investigators do not believe this was a gang-related shooting.

They found 19 shell casings in the area, and discovered five houses and three cars were hit by bullets and sustained damage.