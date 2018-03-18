Greyhound passengers stranded in Salt Lake City, forced to sleep in terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Several frustrated bus riders spent over 12 hours stranded in the Greyhound bus terminal in Salt Lake City.

"I was supposed to be in Portland by 4:20 this afternoon," Gary Nichols of New York said Sunday morning. "This is horrible."

Workers at the local station referred questions from passengers to corporate headquarters, but no one was answering their calls.

Greyhound's webpage says the delays are due to a combination of severe weather in the east and thousands of revelers wanting to return from spring break.

Robert Sarason of Pueblo, Colorado was one of the passengers who had to overnight in Salt Lake City when his connecting bus didn't show up.

For him, it's the second time his trip to Coos Bay, Oregon has had a setback.

"Our bus is being delayed, I was in Denver 17 hours," Sarason said. "It was a little rough for sure, especially if you have a destination to go to."

Around 11 a.m. passengers were able to board their buses.

Passengers who were delayed are asked to contact Greyhound for a partial or full refund.